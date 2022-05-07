Lula launches presidential campaign to ‘rebuild Brazil’

Former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva launched his marketing campaign for a brand new presidential time period Saturday, vowing to “rebuild Brazil” after what he known as the disastrous administration of far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

“We’re ready to work not only to win the election on October 2, but to rebuild and transform Brazil, which will be even more difficult,” the 76-year-old leftist icon advised a rally in Sao Paulo, making his political comeback official 4 years after he was jailed on controversial corruption fees.

