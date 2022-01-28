Lungi Ngidi shares his IPL experience, explains how MS Dhoni helped him grow as a cricketer

South African tempo sensation Lungi Ngidi showcased some impactful performances within the recently-concluded house bilateral collection in opposition to India and now, it appears that he’s excited to be part of IPL 2022 which as of now could be scheduled to get underway on March 27. The promising bowler has shared experiences from his IPL journey thus far and likewise spoke of all he realized by taking part in for CSK underneath the talismanic skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy.

Ngidi was one of many strike bowlers for Chennai when the workforce had received two titles in 2018 and 2021 respectively. He had missed the 2019 season as a consequence of a Grade II muscle pressure. CSK had completed because the runners-up that season after happening to arch-rivals Mumbai Indians by only one run in an exhilarating finale.

“I think the main thing is just the control that he has over the team and on the field, he really does bring a sense of calm. I’ve also learnt a lot more in my time that I’ve been with CSK just under his captaincy in terms of field settings, game plans, and how to construct my bowling within an innings and I think from that moment it has really helped me grow as a cricketer”, mentioned Ngidi whereas chatting with Times Now.

‘He automatically just changed my field’, says Lungi Ngidi

The Proteas speedster additionally recalled how MS Dhoni routinely modified the sector and it labored extraordinarily nicely within the workforce’s favor because the transfer not solely resulted in two dot balls but additionally earned them a wicket through the IPL 2018 last in opposition to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“It was the final against the Sunrisers (Hyderabad) in 2018, we hadn’t discussed a certain field placement but he automatically just changed my field and with that field, within a couple of balls, we got a wicket to the fielder that he had moved. So for me, that’s one thing that sticks out in my mind”, he mentioned.

The 25-year-old was one of many key members of the CSK squad for 4 seasons (2018-2021). He was roped in by the franchise through the IPL 2018 mega public sale for a sum of INR 50 lakhs. The defending champions may need launched him however it might be fascinating to see whether or not they are going to think about shopping for the South African tempo sensation within the subsequent month’s IPL 2022 mega public sale.