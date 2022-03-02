Luthuli House disbands ANC Mpumalanga PEC ahead of conference | News24

The ANC NWC resolved to disband the ANC PEC in Mpumalanga.

An expired mandate was cited as the rationale.

The province was as a result of head for convention on 11 March.

The ANC nationwide working committee (NWC) has resolved to dissolve the Mpumalanga provincial government committee (PEC).

A activity staff needs to be appointed to supervise the features of the PEC.

The activity staff has to make sure the province heads to a convention to elect new management, in response to the letter penned by ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, which was addressed to the ANC Mpumalanga PEC.

The final time the ANC in Mpumalanga held a provincial convention was in 2015, when former provincial chief David Mabuza was on the helm.

The mandate for the present PEC has expired and the convention needs to be held each 4 years, in response to the ANC’s structure.

The province had supposed to carry a convention in 2020, nevertheless it didn’t happen due to political violence and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The province had scheduled its convention to happen from 11 March, however it seems that date could be modified, News24 understands.

News24 beforehand reported that the ANC NWC was mulling whether or not to disband the provincial buildings in Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape.

ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete sighted political violence as the rationale behind the transfer.