Luxembourg reaffirms Bangladesh to continue support on Rohingya repatriation

2022 marks 50 years of multinational of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Luxembourg. Luxembourg was one of many first international locations to acknowledge Bangladesh on 04 February 1972 (de facto recognition; de jure recognition was introduced on 11 February 1972) after the nine-month lengthy historic warfare of liberation of Bangladesh that had ended with the give up of Pakistani forces to the joint forces of Bangladesh and India in Dhaka on 16 December 1971.

Luxembourg has reaffirmed Bangladesh to proceed its help concerning the repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland Myanmar alongside exploring new alternatives to widen and deepen the present bilateral relations additional.

The reaffirmation got here when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina exchanged greetings together with her counterpart Xavier Bettel by video conferencing right this moment, based on a launch of the Prime Minister’s Press Wing.

During the dialog that lasted for about half an hour, the 2 Prime Ministers mentioned a spread of subjects between the 2 international locations and agreed to discover new alternatives to additional widen and deepen the present bilateral cooperation.

Sheikh Hasina talked about Luxembourg as a gradual supporter and trusted accomplice within the ongoing socio-economic growth journey of Bangladesh.

She briefed the Luxembourg Prime Minister about vaccination progress and containing the COVID-19 in Bangladesh.

She additionally recollected a congratulatory message from the Grand Duke of Luxembourg on the event of Bangladesh’s Independence Day final 12 months when the Golden Jubilee of independence and the start centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was being celebrated.

While the Prime Minister sought Luxembourg’s help on the grounds of repatriating Rohingyas to their homeland, Xavier Bettel reaffirmed Luxembourg’s continued help on this subject.

Xavier Bettel expressed his satisfaction because the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) awarded the Luxembourg-supported “Friendship Hospital” constructing for 2021 situated in Shyamnagar, Satkhira.

Sheikh Hasina additionally lauded the structure of the constructing because the designer is a Bangladeshi.

During the dialog, the 2 Prime Ministers agreed to conclude the bilateral Air Services Agreement quickly as Luxembourg is trying ahead to establishing direct cargo flights on a precedence foundation.

They additionally expressed their collective willingness to spice up commerce and financial cooperation between the 2 international locations.

Sheikh Hasina praised Luxembourg’s experience in monetary sector administration and wish to avail the chance to profit from it.

Prime Minister Bettel talked about with happiness that over 1000 Bangladeshi reside in his nation, the place a big quantity are learning there.

Sheikh Hasina knowledgeable Xavier Bettel that Bangladesh will formally graduate from the UN LDC class in 2026 and requested for his authorities’s cooperation to the European Union for commerce preferences such because the GSP+ within the EU market in the course of the post-graduation transition interval.

The Luxembourg Prime Minister agreed in precept to increase wholehearted help for Bangladesh.

Both the leaders additionally mentioned many local weather change problems with widespread concern. Sheikh Hasina welcomed Luxembourg’s climate-smart investments in infrastructure, water therapy, city growth, and renewable power.

In the top, Xavier Bettel invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to go to Luxembourg at her comfort. In flip, Sheikh Hasina additionally invited Xavier Bettel to pay a go to to see Bangladesh’s ongoing socio-economic progress on the earliest.

At the outset, two leaders congratulated one another on 50 years of diplomatic relations between the 2 international locations and for sustaining pleasant cooperation all by.

Sheikh Hasina additionally thanked “Team Europe” for its help to Bangladesh to alleviate the pandemic influence by budgetary help and vaccine donation.

