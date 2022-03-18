Lviv airport targeted by Russian missile strike

Residents of the western Ukraine metropolis of Lviv had been woken by air raid sirens simply earlier than daybreak on Friday morning in an assault that appeared to focus on the airport.

Thick clouds of smoke had been seen Friday morning in direction of the realm of the airport, and mayor Andriy Sadovy wrote on his Facebook account that “missiles hit the Lviv airport area” however didn’t instantly hit the airport itself.

Reporters noticed police automobiles and ambulances heading in direction of the Danylo Halytskyi International Airport, which is positioned six kilometers to the southeast of Lviv metropolis centre.

Although Ukraine’s airspace is now closed for civilian passenger planes, in additional peaceable instances passengers might fly from Lviv to greater than 50 worldwide locations throughout Europe together with Madrid, Frankfurt, London, Paris, Milan, Venice and Barcelona. Seasonal flights linked holidaymakers to summer season vacation locations like Alicante, Sharm El Sheikh, and Antalya.

Last Sunday the Russian military bombed a Ukrainian navy base close to Lviv though town has been spared preventing up to now, and has grow to be a final staging put up for a lot of refugees fleeing west into Poland only a brief distance away.

In the buildup to Russia’s invasion on 24 February, a lot of embassies moved their operations from the capital Kyiv to Lviv within the west, because it was regarded as a a lot safer location. Several worldwide media retailers are additionally utilizing Lviv as a base of operations to broadcast information bulletins.