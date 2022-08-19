Lviv meeting to contribute to peace in Ukraine, Erdogan tells Duda

A trilateral assembly in Lviv will contribute to the peace

course of in Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan instructed his Polish

counterpart, Andrzej Duda, Trend experiences citing Daily Sabah.

Erdogan thanked Duda for “offering help to his journey to

Ukraine.”

The president traveled to Lviv, a metropolis in western Ukraine close to

the Polish border, for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr

Zelensky and United Nations chief Antonio Guterres.

With Ukrainian airspace closed as a result of ongoing battle, the

Turkish president’s journey was “partially via Poland,” in line with

Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

In a telephone name with Duba after assembly the Ukrainian and U.N.

leaders, Erdogan stated the trio “held talks which might hopefully

contribute to the peace course of in Ukraine.”

Duda additionally invited Erdogan to Poland for talks, the assertion

added.