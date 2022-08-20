Lynch injured as Tigers thump Bombers

Richmond have thumped Essendon by 66 factors, in Ben Rutten’s probably final AFL recreation as Bombers coach, however will sweat on a groin harm to famous person ahead Tom Lynch forward of the finals.

Lynch was substituted for Jason Castagna within the remaining quarter, after booting 5 second-half objectives, to bitter the Tigers’ in any other case spectacular 21.15 (141) to 11.9 (75) victory on the MCG.

It had in any other case been a comparatively routine win for Richmond, who sealed seventh place and added an exclamation mark to Essendon’s self-inflicted week of turmoil.

Bombers coach Rutten is contracted for subsequent season nevertheless it seems he will likely be sacked after a board assembly on Sunday, days after the membership’s botched try to lure now-North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson.

On Saturday evening, Richmond stored Essendon at arm’s size for the primary two quarters then kicked away to go away the Bombers languishing in fifteenth.

The usually dependable Dion Prestia (31 disposals, 5 clearances) was Richmond’s finest in an excellent workforce efficiency, whereas Lynch exploded after the principle beak.

For Essendon, Zach Merrett (37 disposals, eight clearances) discovered the ball at will and was supported by Dylan Shiel (28 disposals, seven clearances) whereas key ahead Peter Wright booted three objectives.

The Bombers additionally farewelled retiring stalwart Michael Hurley, who performed his first AFL recreation since a horror hip an infection.

Hurley additionally had an emotional finish to the evening, marking near aim late and kicking really earlier than waving to the Bombers’ supporters in celebration.

The Tigers booted 5 of the primary seven majors, with livewire Noah Cumberland jagging their first two.

Defender Ben Miller drifted ahead and goaled after the siren to provide the Tigers a 19-point lead on the first change.

Essendon kicked the primary two objectives of the second time period however have been unable actually get a foothold within the recreation.

Bombers dynamo Jake Stringer needed to be substituted out of the competition after copping an unintentional knee to the again of the top from Marlion Pickett, who had tried to hurdle the ahead.

Richmond maintained their 19-point lead on the fundamental break and booted the primary six objectives of the second half to successfully lock up the 4 factors halfway by the third time period.

Lynch got here to life, monstering Jayden Laverde in addition his first three objectives of the match.

Wright and Dyson Heppell goaled to snap Richmond’s goalkicking run and restrict the three quarter-time deficit to 44 factors.

But the Tigers stored the foot down after the ultimate change to nudge their successful margin past 10 objectives, with solely Lynch’s harm stopping their momentum.