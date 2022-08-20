Lynch injury concern, as Tigers tune up for September with thumping of Bombers

Star midfielder Dion Prestia was sometimes sturdy, roaming by means of the midfield for his 31 disposals, together with 5 clearances. Former skipper Trent Cotchin and Jayden Short additionally discovered loads of the ball, however Shai Bolton was quiet. While Lynch was goalless to half-time, veteran Shane Edwards and the rising Noah Cumberland mixed for six. After the break, Lynch symbolised why the Tigers are so harmful, booting three objectives within the third time period. Jake Stringer was concussed within the second time period, a significant blow for the Bombers. Credit:Getty Images On a night president David Barham said he was ready to make bold and courageous decisions, the Bombers completed a largely depressing marketing campaign with a 7-15 win-loss file, and with questions aplenty to handle. Skipper Dyson Heppell, who made his displeasure known to club powerbrokers over how the past week had unfolded, has but to signal on, whereas there are a number of different checklist administration choices. Ruckman Sam Draper, nonetheless, has had a powerful yr, and was very good within the season finale. His potential to faucet to a teammate, and his presence across the floor, was a sight to behold. Toby Nankervis, his opponent, is a workhorse and battled onerous, but it surely’s within the ruck that rivals may have success in opposition to the Tigers come the finals.

Zach Merrett had 37 disposals, falling simply in need of his profession excessive of 41, together with six touches, and two clearances, within the opening six minutes of the sport, and 25 to half-time. Bombers coach Ben Rutten and Michael Hurley. Credit:AFL Photos The Bombers had been dealt a significant blow when Jake Stringer was concussed after an unintended knee to the again of the top by Marlion Pickett within the second time period. Peter Wright was wayward early, however the Bombers’ greatest challenge remained a year-long lack of ability to defend the bottom. Whether that be the Tigers scoring from turnovers or on a sequence from defence, the Bombers had been too usually opened up. That’s one main motive why coach Ben Rutten faces an uncertain future, forward of Sunday’s board assembly. The Bombers want to seek out one other key defender within the low season. Zach Reid, sometimes a defender, was despatched ahead in opposition to the Tigers however struggled.

TIGER POWER The Bombers lifted their work across the contest within the second time period, booting the opening two objectives to shut to inside one straight kick. Merrett was in all places, having 19 touches, together with 4 clearances, by the 10-minute mark. Dylan Shiel was additionally busy, however the Tigers responded – in good and irritating methods. The good had been the objectives, the irritating – to teach Damien Hardwick – was when Liam Baker needlessly shoved Jye Menzie, the medical sub changing Stringer, within the again after the Bomber had marked, conceding a 50-metre penalty which took him to the goal-line. That’s the type of free kick which Hardwick often bemoans. BENCH WARMER It was onerous to not assume the Bombers made an announcement by beginning Darcy Parish on the bench and leaving him there for greater than 13 minutes. Parish is arguably the Bombers’ greatest midfielder, sometimes is within the majority of centre bounces, and had averaged greater than 40 touches in his previous two video games in opposition to the Tigers. Parish quickly discovered loads of the ball and completed with 28 touches, together with a left-foot aim in heavy visitors within the second time period. Michael Hurley booted a aim in his remaining sport for the Bombers on Saturday night time. Credit:Getty Images