Lynn to play English T20 with Northants

Former Australian white-ball worldwide Chris Lynn has been signed by English county Northamptonshire to play within the home T20 competitors, Blast.

Lynn, 32, made 18 T20 appearances for Australia from 2014 to 2018 and in addition performed 4 one-day internationals.

The Queenslander has spent a decade taking part in BBL with Brisbane Heat, and appeared for T20 franchises in India, Pakistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Canada, plus the English Hundred competitors final 12 months.

But he has not beforehand performed for an English county group.

Lynn has scored greater than 6,000 runs in T20, hitting two centuries and 40 fifties.

“He fits the bill really well in terms of his power at the top of the order,” stated Steelbacks skipper Josh Cobb.

“I really get the feeling he has a hunger to go out there and perform and when he does Wantage Road certainly won’t be big enough.”

“I have always wanted to play county cricket and am really looking forward to linking up with Northamptonshire,” stated Lynn

Northants gained the trophy in 2013 and 2016 however haven’t reached the four-team Finals Day since.

Lynn joins fellow Australians Ben McDermott, Nathan Ellis (each Hampshire Hawks), Ashton Turner (Durham) and Dan Christian (Notts Outlaws) in signing for counties purely to play the T20 Blast. The season begins on May 25.