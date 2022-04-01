Mabuza: Govt should support all military veterans financially | News24

Deputy President David Mabuza says the federal government ought to financially assist all army veterans.

Military veterans, most of whom are unemployed, have been vocal in regards to the lack of presidency assist.

The ANC’s to confirm army veterans throughout the nation.

Deputy President David Mabuza says the ANC is aware of who their army veterans are, after smoking out bogus MK veterans who had been simply five-years-old throughout apartheid.

On Thursday, Mabuza answered questions within the National Assembly. One of the questions Mabuza responded to was about authorities interventions to deal with the plight of army veterans.

“The military veterans who were demobilised were not recognised. Their respective political formations know these cadres. They know them. In the case of uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) they [the ANC] know them. We don’t want to assume that it is why we opened this process so that they can come and be verified and be registered formally to access benefits,” Mabuza informed MPs.

READ | Bogus MK veterans, who were just 5 years old during apartheid, smoked out as verification kicks into gear

The ANC’s course of to confirm army veterans throughout the nation unmasked some individuals whose ages had been inconsistent with any observe report that they had been a part of the motion throughout apartheid.

Part of the ANC’s course of was to examine an individual’s paperwork obtained on return to South Africa after the unbanning of the ANC and verified recollections of incidents and occasions.

Mabuza mentioned the federal government’s course of was to confirm as many veterans as potential.

“As much as we know them, we don’t want to be conclusive. That is why we have set up this task team to verify them. Going forward, we want to be certain that we are serving the right people. We want military veterans to enjoy their pensions, whether statutory or non-statutory veterans.

“Right from the onset, when the duty workforce was appointed by the president, the primary downside that was encountered was the shortcomings of the Department of Military Veterans. There had been many vacancies, and the capability was lower than scratch,” he said.

In October last year, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele were taken hostage by disgruntled military veterans.

At least 56 people were arrested after the police’s Special Task Force Unit intervened.

The military veterans demanded to be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, Mabuza said the military veterans department faced several organisational challenges.

MKMVA members pictured in Nkandla. Tebogo Letsie

“I feel army veterans should be supported by their authorities due to the function they performed within the improvement of the nation. There are staple items that have to be given to army veterans. They should have a pension, whether or not these are recognised as statutory forces, former defence forces, however we should additionally know that there are these just like the MK,” he said.

READ | SANDF’s Cuban headache: R1.3bn for two contracts that offer zero value

Being a registered military veteran opened the door for access to state-sponsored benefits for housing and an allowance.

While not all military veterans receive government support, Mabuza said disparities between non-statutory and statutory veterans must be corrected.

“Their case ought to be supported. They want subsidised transport due to their age. That goes to occur. If we fail to take care of our army veterans, we will probably be failing as a rustic. We are at present costing the army veterans Bill to have a look at the affordability of all of the proposals that we need to incorporate into the Bill,” he mentioned.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.