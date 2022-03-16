Mabuza says ‘porous borders’ to blame for rising anti-foreigner sentiment | News24

Deputy President David Mabuza blames “porous borders” for the rising xenophobic sentiment.

He was ambivalent on overseas nationals and crime, saying there is a rise in overseas nationals concerned in crime, but in addition saying perpetrators’ nationality is immaterial.

He stated the ANC is not corrupt; a few of its members are.

South Africa’s porous borders are responsible for the rising tide of xenophobia within the nation, Deputy President David Mabuza stated.

Mabuza answered questions within the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday, the place he averted calling the rising sentiment in opposition to overseas nationals xenophobia.

He was additionally ambivalent about overseas nationals and crime.

“Of course, we are concerned about the recent increase in criminal activities involving foreign nationals,” he stated, including that this was particularly in Gauteng and included cash-in-transit heists.

He additionally stated if Police Minister Bheki Cele stated that unlawful foreigners had been heading crime syndicates, it should be so.

However, he greater than as soon as stated the next:

Crime is crime, no matter the nationality of the perpetrator.

Mabuza stated South Africa’s immigration system was grappling with “the influx of undocumented immigrants [who] ultimately compete with our citizens for the limited resources in order to survive”.

“This competition, honourable deputy chair, often leads to tensions, which we see in most and some of the communities, which then manifest in different forms of campaigns and actions that in the main have negative undertones,” he stated.

“Rest assured, honourable deputy chair, we are mindful of the legitimate concerns of our citizens where they feel there is not sufficient action by our law enforcement agencies to deal with the issues of undocumented foreign nationals.

“This is why we’ve got now established a border administration company to take care of the prevailing porous borders and be sure that we enhance that scenario.”

READ | This is worse than the 2008 attacks – Poverty, govt failure push foreigners, locals to the brink in Alexandra

He said the Department of Home Affairs had a legal mandate to deal with undocumented foreign nationals. That is why the government discouraged any anti-foreigner sentiment and the destruction of property associated with these protests and related activities.

“While the issues which are raised could also be authentic, they should be raised and attended to inside the scope of the legislation. We name for calm, restraint and adherence to lawful means from all events who’re concerned within the ongoing confrontation,” Mabuza said.

In response to a follow-up question, Mabuza said:

Yes, our borders are porous. We are going to strengthen the infrastructure on our borders so that they are not porous. Honourable members, the problem we are facing is porous borders.

Mabuza said Cele advised him that the Public Order Policing unit members were currently deployed in Alexandra, Gauteng.

Shortly after Mabuza finished the question session, reports emerged from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, of an alleged xenophobic attack, the Witness reported.

As is often the case, corruption cropped up in the question session. EFF MP Mmabatho Mokause was kicked out of the virtual sitting after she refused to withdraw her statement that the ANC leadership was corrupt.

Responding to a question of one of Mokause’s colleagues, Mabuza sang from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s hymn sheet.

“The ANC isn’t corrupt. It is particular person leaders who’re discovered to be in battle with the legislation,” Mabuza said.

He said as an organisation, the ANC took the “very noble stance” to not defend its members who did incorrect.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.