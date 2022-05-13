Mabuza says question-dodging ministers not trying to defy the Constitution | News24

Ministers are usually not deliberately defying the Constitution when they don’t reply parliamentary questions on time, Deputy President David Mabuza informed the NCOP.

Several MPs raised issues about ministers’ lax perspective in direction of answering written questions.

As chief of presidency enterprise, Mabuza ought to guarantee ministers reply their questions.

Deputy President David Mabuza informed the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) that he doesn’t suppose ministers dodging parliamentary questions “constitutes defiance” of the Constitution.

Mabuza answered questions in a digital sitting of the NCOP on Thursday afternoon.

One of the questions was by FF Plus MP Fanie du Toit who requested Mabuza, as chief of presidency enterprise, what measures have been in place to make sure members of the manager have been accountable to him for answering parliamentary questions in a well timed, complete and proper method.

Du Toit additionally requested what steps he would take in opposition to ministers who didn’t reply parliamentary questions appropriately or mislead MPs and the general public with their solutions.

The chief of presidency enterprise – normally the Deputy President is appointed by the President to behave as a liaison between the Executive and Parliament. One of his duties is guaranteeing that ministers fulfil their parliamentary duties, together with answering questions.

Mabuza mentioned the Constitution stipulated Cabinet members have been accountable collectively and individually to Parliament for exercising their powers and the efficiency of their features.

Parliament has guidelines to make sure this occurs.

“For our part, the leader of government business in Parliament has taken the necessary steps according to the Rules of Parliament to ensure executive accountability to Parliament.”

He added:

At each Cabinet assembly, we current a report on parliamentary issues, together with scheduled look by ministers by means of their varied clusters, to transient and account to Parliament.

“We do write to members of the executive requesting them to prioritise responding to unanswered written questions within the stipulated time frames.

“Where relevant, members of the manager with greater than 10 excellent responses are anticipated to supply causes for not responding inside stipulated time frames, and to additional define remedial actions to recognized shortfalls.”

Mabuza said his office also analysed selected responses to ensure accuracy and relevance.

“Through these efforts, we monitor that the manager complies with the Rules of Parliament within the execution of their tasks to make sure transparency and accountability to Parliament.

“We do this not only to satisfy the obligation of accountability to Parliament, but equally, to deepen public trust in our institutions and the functioning of the state in line with democratic ethos as entrenched in our Constitution.”

He added most ministers “make every effort to ensure that they comply” with the foundations.

“However, in instances where members have not fully complied, such reasons must be communicated procedurally to the presiding officers. Records will show that there is discernible improvement in this regard.”

In January, News24 reported about 70 questions posed to ministers by members of the National Assembly lapsed as a result of they weren’t answered on time. Several of the dodged questions would have been embarrassing for the governing ANC if answered honestly.

In June, then-Speaker Thandi Modise wrote letters to 24 ministers whose replies to questions weren’t inside the required 10 days.

But Modise, who has since exchanged the Speaker’s chair for a seat on the Cabinet desk as defence minister, is the minister with probably the most questions – 25 – which have lapsed.

In his follow-up query, Du Toit mentioned he too requested a query of the defence minister on 2 August. An reply was not obtained and he adopted up in November, and once more in February, when he obtained a “vague answer”.

“How will the minister be held accountable and what process would you suggest to be followed to get a comprehensive answer with the relevant figures and details within the prescribed time?”

Mabuza mentioned members ought to register their “dissatisfaction” with the workplace of the chief of presidency enterprise after they really feel a query didn’t obtain a correct reply.

“I don’t think ministers are doing this deliberately just to avoid accountability. We know all of us that we are accountable here as a collective of ministers. We are also accountable as individuals in our different portfolios,” he added.

DA MP Dennis Ryder mentioned MPs did report issues with solutions. He referred to the report that Modise was the “biggest offender” with solutions which have lapsed.

“Now, this minister was previously the Speaker of the National Assembly. It’s ironic that a person who held an office that is responsible for the entire oversight role of Parliament over the executive is now the most delinquent member of that executive,” Ryder added.

“The president seems unwilling to take action against these delinquent ministers. As the leader of government business, it now reflects directly on you. What have you done to restore the dignity of the executive, in spite of its members?”

Mabuza mentioned each time he introduced a report back to Cabinet on ministers’ efficiency, he all the time identified ministers lagging behind, wrote to them and requested for explanations why.

“Now, some of the ministers, when they answer to such enquiries, they bring forward the point that some of the questions requires them to seek information from a municipality and from a province. And that affects the turnaround time and makes it longer.”

He suggested MPs to get their colleagues in a municipality or province to ask questions immediately from them.

Mabuza mentioned the essence of being chief of presidency enterprise was to make sure the manager complied.

“And you are correct to always remind us, to say ‘no, no, no, you are not complying here, you’re not complying here’. But I’m here and I’m saying I want to take up this matter, because complying here is not a matter of choice. It should be an obligation that we carry as the members of the executive council.”

EFF MP Mmabatho Mokause mentioned Parliament was the central constitutional mechanism for holding the manager to account.

She requested if Mabuza agreed that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet had no respect for accountability.

“I am aware of the outstanding questions that lapsed during the end of the year, mainly because some ministers did not answer those questions within the stipulated time,” Mabuza mentioned.

He added when a minister had greater than 10 unanswered questions, “it becomes a problem”.

“And we do all sorts of means to get the minister to answer.

“We should apologise for these excellent questions that lastly lapsed. But going ahead, we’re going to insist on the members of the manager. Myself and the president we do not owe any questions. It could be ministers which are owing questions.”

Mabuza said:

But I don’t think that constitutes a defiance – people not wanting to respect the institutions of Parliament. It’s an omission that must be corrected which I take it as leader of government business.

In the National Assembly, ministers have 10 days to respond to the questions but can request an additional 10 more.

Last year, the National Assembly adopted stricter rules for ministers who do not answer questions within the designated time.

This would allow the Speaker to consider a public reprimand in a plenary sitting of the National Assembly. As a last resort, the Speaker could escalate the matter through a formal complaint directed to the leader of government business.

The only rule of the NCOP dealing with unanswered written questions is Rule 249, which reads: “If the accountable Cabinet member has not replied in writing to a query inside 10 working days of the day for which the query was set down for written reply, and the member in whose title the query stands so requests, the secretary should place the query on the query paper for oral reply.”

