Mac Jones Described As ‘On A Mission’ During Patriots Offseason

FOXBORO (CBS) – Mac Jones bought the eye of Patriots followers final week when he organized a throwing session along with his huge receivers in Florida. According to at least one Patriots beat author, the journey was simply the most recent instance that the younger quarterback is “on a mission” this offseason.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote that whereas this week’s throwing session made headlines as a result of movies made it onto social media, it was not the primary get collectively of the offseason.

Jones was joined in Tampa Bay by a number of gamers, together with Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and newly acquired receiver DeVante Parker.

Reiss mentioned a number of weeks in the past, Jones additionally held a throwing session in Massachusetts with Agholor, tight finish Jonnu Smith, practice-squad receiver Tre Nixon, and working again Damien Harris.

“Some who have spent time around quarterback Mac Jones this offseason describe him as being on a mission — from following a disciplined diet to focusing on full-body fundamentals that will help him get more pace on his throws when needed, arm-care maintenance, as well as strengthening bonds with teammates on and off the field,” Reiss wrote.

With improved competitors all through the AFC, the Patriots will want Jones to make an enormous soar in 12 months two. All indicators point out he’s working onerous to make that occur.