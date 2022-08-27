Mac Jones, Patriots offense did not look comfortable in preseason finale

BOSTON — The Patriots are out of preseason tune-ups. Unfortunately, the offense appears like they may use a couple of extra.

Mac Jones and New England’s offensive starters performed into the second quarter of Friday night time’s third and last preseason sport towards the Raiders — a 23-6 New England loss in Las Vegas. Starters normally do not play that a lot within the last preseason tilt — the Raiders sat most of theirs — however the Patriots offense has wanted each rep they’ll get forward of the common season.

That additional enjoying time on Friday night time virtually appeared like a punishment handed out by Bill Belichick, as New England’s first-teamers have been outplayed by Las Vegas’ backups. The offense’s night time began with a three-and-out, which ended when Jones was sacked for a 13-yard loss on third down. The second drive ended when Jones threw a horrendous interception over the center. Another three-and-out adopted on the third offensive possession.

The offense did transfer the ball downfield on their fourth and last drive of the sport, with Jones finishing some huge boy passes firstly of the second quarter. But the Patriots needed to accept a area purpose after a Jones-to-DeVante Parker landing was taken off the board as a result of Parker was flagged for Offensive Pass Interference ultimately zone.

Jones completed the night time 9-for-13 for 71 yards and a very unhealthy interception. He additionally had a pleasant 13-yard scamper to select up a primary down, however was sacked twice and hit 4 instances throughout his time on the sector.

Most regarding is the truth that Jones didn’t look snug within the pocket, even when the offensive line was giving him time to function. He rolled out of some clear pockets which led to catastrophe; first working right into a sack to finish New England’s first offensive drive, after which a retreat that pressured him to throw it away on his last move of the night time.

And then there was the decide. It got here when the offense was displaying indicators of life, overcoming a first-and-20 because of some fast passes to Jakobi Meyers and Jonnu Smith on first and second down, respectively, earlier than Jones ripped off a strong 13-yard run to maneuver the chains for the primary time of the night.

A couple of performs later, Jones was given period of time to undergo his reads, and checked right down to Kendrick Bourne over the center. Unfortunately, there have been six Raiders in Bourne’s neighborhood.

Jones by some means did not see linebacker Luke Masterson, and hit him proper within the chest for a straightforward interception.

OH MY, @LukeMasterson12 with the INT‼️ 📺 Live on FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/sxBvFpvxCa — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 27, 2022

That toss most likely would have been picked off even when Masterson did not come down with it. And it did not make anybody really feel any higher when Jones and the offense adopted it up with a three-and-out on their subsequent possession.

Mac and firm seemed a bit higher on their last drive of the night time, not less than. Jones hit Nelson Agholor for a pleasant 13-yard pickup on a second-and-9, and he delivered a wonderful dart to Bourne on a fourth-and-3 to maintain the drive going. He adopted it up with a pleasant working throw to Hunter Henry for 16 yards to set the Patriots up on the Las Vegas 14.

Jones threw a pleasant back-shoulder strike to Parker ultimately zone a couple of performs later, however the landing was taken off the board when Parker was flagged for OPI. Facing a third-and-13 on the following play, Jones bolted from the pocket and needed to throw it away. The Patriots needed to accept a Nick Folk area purpose to finish the drive.

That was how Jones’ night time and preseason ended. With the quarterback working round when he did not actually need to. He was visibly flustered on the sideline all through the sport.

The second-year QB completed his preseason 13-for-21 for 132 yards and an interception. He performed with Patriots starters, principally towards opposing backups.

The Patriots’ beginning offense confirmed little or no all through the preseason. They struggled towards their very own protection in camp, after which they struggled towards Carolina and Las Vegas backups. There has been no continuity, no chemistry, and — most alarming — no actual enchancment from the unit all through summer season.

With Matt Patricia and Joe Judge now filling the roles left by Josh McDaniels’ departure, the considerations are very actual for the Patriots offense heading into the common season. They now have two weeks to determine it out earlier than video games begin to depend.