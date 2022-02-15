Macca’s drops two new menu items

The quick meals chain has launched two restricted version variations of in style menu gadgets – however you higher get in fast if you wish to strive them.

If you’ve ever been craving a creme brulee and Macca’s tender serve then right this moment is your fortunate day.

From Thursday McDonald’s is launching not one however two new restricted version desserts, a creme brulee pie and creme brulee McFlurry at choose retailers.

The pie replaces Macca’s traditional apple pie filling with custard and caramel, whereas the McFlurry options broken-up items of the pie as topping, together with caramel sauce.

Sydney food blogger Adrian Widjonarko, who runs the favored Places in Sydney TikTok account, managed to strive the 2 new desserts early.

He instructed information.com.au he most well-liked the creme brulee pie, nonetheless, warned individuals to not make the identical mistake he did.

“With the two desserts I prefer the pie itself because I am just a huge fan of the pie,” he stated.

“However in saying that, the McFlurry has extra caramel on top of the broken pies, so that’s a great addition of flavour to my McFlurry.

“Definitely eat it slowly to avoid burning your mouth like I did, because I was too eager!”

Mr Widjonarko also shared a video on his TikTok of the 2 desserts, saying he was “screaming” after attempting each of them as they have been “too good”.

Other Macca’s followers have been excited too, with one particular person saying they “will be stopping” on the quick meals chain to strive it out.

“Oh my god,” one other commented.

At information.com.au we’re dedicated to all McFlurry-related updates and have contacted McDonald’s for extra data.

We will replace this story with precedence as extra developments come handy.

McDonald’s is not any stranger to launching restricted version variations of its favorite desserts and final November unveiled a Tim Tam McFlurry.

The restricted version McFlurry featured biscuit items and chocolate sauce drizzled excessive of its well-known self-serve ice cream.

Last 12 months McDonald’s additionally launched a Caramilk McFlurry, nonetheless, the dessert was hit with combined opinions from diehard followers of the chocolate, who complained it didn’t stack as much as the Cadbury block.