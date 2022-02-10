Macca’s menu item like you’ve never seen it before

A much-loved McDonald’s menu merchandise is debuting a daring new look — but it surely’s for a restricted time solely.

McDonald’s Australia is altering the packaging of its beloved hen nuggets to that of a love coronary heart — simply in time for Valentine’s Day.

From Thursday, February 10, Maccas will promote its new, restricted version Chicken McNuggets field which will probably be obtainable till February 16.

Customers can nonetheless order the conventional formed nuggets, however if you happen to wished to impress a sure somebody, what higher method to try this then gifting them six nuggies in a romantic field.

“We know how much Macca’s fans love our Chicken McNuggets, so what better way to spread the love this Valentine’s Day than with our most romantic box yet,” Amanda Nakad, advertising director at McDonald’s Australia mentioned.

“Whether you’re dropping in for a quick bite, picking up dinner for a Galentine’s Day gathering, or using McDelivery to send treats to someone special, Macca’s has you covered this Valentine’s Day.”

In extra Chicken McNugget information, Macca’s will probably be providing 40-pieces of Chicken McNuggets to cater for these greater sharing moments, from 16 February onwards.

There may even be a brand new sauce added to Macca’s well-known line up of condiments — the Spicy Sticky BBQ Sauce is a mix of a basic candy barbecue flavour with a mix of chilli and spices, obtainable from 16 February for a restricted time solely.

The Chicken McNugget Valentine’s field will probably be obtainable from February 9 to 16, in eating places nationwide together with by way of McDelivery.

The 40-pieces of McNuggets and Spicy Sticky BBQ Sauce will probably be obtainable from February 16 in shops and by way of the app.