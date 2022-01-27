Machine Gun Kelly’s disturbing Kendall Jenner confession re-emerges from 2014 interview

Machine Gun Kelly has raised eyebrows after a surprising 2014 interview emerged, by which he offers graphic element about desirous to “snag” an underage Kendall Jenner.

He’s fortunately engaged to Megan Fox, however a couple of years in the past Machine Gun Kelly hoped to “snag” an underage Kendall Jenner.

The US rapper, 31, has raised eyebrows after a 2014 interview emerged of him detailing his main crush on Jenner, who on the time was 17 whereas he was 23.

Speaking on Fuse TV, Kelly – actual title Colson Baker – was requested who his first movie star crush was, to which he answered: “I don’t care who my first celebrity crush was because right now it’s Kendall Jenner.

“God damn I’ve said that so many motherf**king times, I hope that I’m snagging that. Don’t let me move to LA … Oof, I’m finding her.”

In an effort to shift the dialog to a extra G-rated tone, the interviewer requested if he was “counting down the days until she’s 18?”.

“I’m not waiting until she’s 18, I’ll go now. I’m 23 dog … I’m not like a creepy age you know,” Kelly stated.

“I’m 23, she’s 17, and she’s a celebrity, there is no limits right there.

“Robert Plant, who is one of the greatest lead singers ever, dated a girl that was 14. Axl Rose, one of the biggest bad arses ever, dated a girl that was 16 and wrote a song on his first album about the girl that was 16.

“I don’t care. Say what you want man. If Kendall Jenner was in your bedroom naked and you’re 50, you’re going.”

At the time of the interview, Jenner was simply starting a burgeoning modelling profession, after starring on Keeping Up With The Kardashians since she was a toddler.

The now 26-year-old, who’s the world’s highest paid supermodel, was rumoured to be courting fellow teen star Harry Styles in 2014.

Kelly, for his half, was a comparatively new father having welcomed his daughter Casie Colson Baker in 2009.

This month he grew to become engaged to Transformers actress Fox, after the pair met in 2020.

The high-profile duo made a slightly gross engagement announcement on Instagram, with Fox revealing they “drank each other’s blood”.

Speaking to Vogue after information of their engagement, Kelly defined that there was a painful feature embedded in Fox’s ring.

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart,” Kelly stated.

“And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts.”