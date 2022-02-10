Machine-washable rug company Ruggable just launched shag rugs — we took one for a spin (cycle) | CNN Underscored

We’ve already tried machine-washable rugs from Ruggable, which make the frantic scrubbing of stains and costly skilled rug cleaners a factor of the previous. While we’ve been enamored of late with the Keith Haring collection, the corporate’s gone and launched one other nice assortment that’s good for this time of yr.

It’s a line of shag rugs that’s good for burying toes into on chilly winter mornings — and similar to the remainder of the corporate’s choices, all of them are machine-washable. I examined out one of many shags for myself earlier than placing it within the wash for an additional sort of spin (cycle).

Ruggable simply launched a line of machine-washable shag rugs, out there in 4 colours: Antique Ivory, Egret White, Light Grey and Soft Pink.

In case you missed it, Ruggable is a two-piece rug system that consists of a nonslip pad and a rug cowl that attaches to the bottom. The rug pad is created from 95% recycled polyester and has a grippy backside so it doesn’t slide round; it’s additionally out there in basic and cushioned variations. Meanwhile, the highest has a Velcro-like materials to maintain the rug in place atop the rug pad.

Tanya Edwards/CNN

When there’s a spill, you detach the duvet and throw it within the wash, and it’ll come out wanting good as new — good for these residing with children or pets. Plus, if you happen to stay alone (or not!) and have wrestled with a big, heavy rug, it is a entire new world of ease. (It additionally makes it tremendous straightforward to replace your decor.)

Thus far, the rugs we’ve tried from the corporate have all been flatweave and light-weight, or a lighter plush, which makes them straightforward to scrub — however due to their low piles, they don’t fairly provide you with that decadent sink-your-bare-feet-into-a-pile-of-fluff feeling.

That is, till the debut of the shag rugs.

I unboxed a grey model within the 3-foot-by-5-foot measurement, laying it out on a toilet ground in entrance of a conceit. Just like the unique variations, our Ruggable got here rolled up in an enormous field, with the rug because the outer layer and the (cushioned) pad tucked inside. All I wanted to do was take it out of the field (these rugs are really so gentle), separate the 2 items, then lay them down on the ground.

Tanya Edwards/CNN

Lining up the highest cowl onto the underside pad requires persistence and care, notably when aligning the perimeters so one doesn’t overlap (or underlap) the opposite. I unrolled the pad after which walked on it a bit to flatten it earlier than unrolling the rug, which was sufficiently small that we simply shook it out like a bedsheet and positioned it on the pad, then smoothed it out by hand. (If you want some visuals, Ruggable has an instructional video that can assist you get your rug within the good place.)

My first impression: The shag is tremendous plush and cuddly. It feels downright luxurious to step from a comfy mattress to an opulent shag with a pleasant springy pad beneath.

But like most issues within the residence, this rug is sure to get soiled between hair merchandise, the occasional make-up spill and moist ft, in my residence a minimum of, which is why I used to be curious to see how the washable USP held up with the next, plusher pile.

The washing course of is definitely the identical as the unique rug: All it’s important to do is separate the duvet from the pad, throw it within the washer with a light, non-bleach detergent and run it on delicate with chilly water. It may go proper into the dryer — simply tumble dry on low.

Tanya Edwards/CNN

The model promised we’d see little change to the feel after 10-plus washes, and that shedding can be minimal. I’m happy to report after a number of (not fairly 10) washes, issues are going effectively. The cowl match simply into our washer — although the bigger sizes is perhaps a good slot in a smaller washer — and a glob of foundation caught on the sting got here proper out. The plush was matted down when the duvet was moist, however after a heatless spin by the dryer, it fluffed proper up.

Also nice: The shag didn’t shed in any respect (no fuzz was detected on socks), however not like the flatweave rug, vacuuming this fashion is an train in futility. Don’t even attempt: The fibers are so lengthy they’ll get tangled within the vacuum, and that’s an entire mess nobody needs.

The backside line: Easy-to-maintain luxurious at your ft



Tanya Edwards/CNN

These washable shag rugs are sport changers for anybody who needs the appear and feel of luxurious at an inexpensive value and main ease of use. I really like my self-importance rug to maintain my ft heat on chilly mornings, and I may see a bigger measurement being downright dreamy in a baby’s room to create a tender play area or so as to add a luxe vibe to an grownup bed room.