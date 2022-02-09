Macron and Kremlin spar over outcome of meeting on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron and the Kremlin delivered contradictory statements Tuesday on the end result of a high-stakes assembly with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine.

The two leaders met for greater than 5 hours in Moscow on Monday to debate the Ukraine disaster, triggered by Putin massing greater than 100,000 troops close to the nation’s borders.

Neither Macron nor Putin introduced any deal however a senior Elysée official later instructed reporters the Russian chief had dedicated to not undertake any “new military initiatives ” — solely to be contradicted by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov a few hours later.

The Elysée later backtracked, saying {that a} dedication to no new army initiatives was merely mentioned — relatively than agreed to — on the assembly.

However, at a press convention with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Tuesday, Macron insisted he had obtained assurances from Putin on the army entrance.

“He told me that he would not initiate an escalation, and I think this is important,” Macron stated.

Earlier within the day, Peskov dismissed studies of an settlement. “Given the current situation, Moscow and Paris could not have struck any deals. It is simply impossible,” he stated, according to Russian information company TASS.

The Elysée had additionally claimed that one other end result of the assembly was a dedication that Russian troops collaborating in a army train in Belarus would return to Russia as soon as the train is over — a degree additionally echoed by Macron on Tuesday.

“The second important element was that there would be no permanent bases or deployments of sensitive equipment in Belarus. I believe that this has been confirmed,” he stated.

But the Kremlin additionally performed down this declare. Peskov declared that nobody had ever stated the Russian troops would stay in Belarus after the train.

At their assembly in Kyiv, Macron and Zelenskiy pledged to spice up financial ties between their nations. Watched over by the 2 presidents, high executives from France’s Alstom and Ukraine’s railway firm Ukrzaliznytsia signed an settlement for the sale of 130 Alstom locomotives to the Ukrainian operator.

