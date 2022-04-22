Macron and Le Pen debate — Germany’s Ukraine weapons dilemma

We evaluation the massive conflict between French presidential contenders Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. And we unpack Germany’s wrestle over whether or not to ship heavy weapons to Ukraine with navy knowledgeable and suppose tanker Gustav Gressel.

POLITICO’s Andrew Gray is joined by Clea Caulcutt in Paris to investigate Wednesday evening’s stay TV debate between Macron, the centrist incumbent, and far-right challenger Le Pen forward of the ultimate spherical of the French presidential election this Sunday. POLITICO’s Matthew Karnitschnig additionally joins the dialog to offer the broader European perspective on the race.

Matt then brings us this week’s characteristic interview with Gustav Gressel, a senior coverage fellow on the European Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin. They talk about Germany’s continued reluctance to produce Ukraine with heavy weaponry and its influence on Berlin’s standing throughout the EU and amongst different Western allies.

Programming notice: We’ll host a live conversation on the French election on Sunday at 10 p.m. CET on Twitter. Andrew, Matt and Clea might be joined by different members of our French group to investigate the outcomes, hear response from the marketing campaign HQs and study what the result means for France and for Europe.

And we’ll additionally deliver you a particular election version of EU Confidential, which is able to land early Monday morning in your podcast feed. So please do subscribe or follow, wherever you hear.