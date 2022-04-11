Macron and Le Pen head for French election runoff

France’s incumbent chief Emmanuel Macron and far-right

challenger Marine Le Pen are heading for an April 24 presidential

election runoff, projections confirmed after first spherical voting on

Sunday, Trend reviews

citing Reuters.

Macron garnered 28.1-29.5% of votes within the first spherical whereas Le

Pen received 23.3-24.4%, in line with separate estimates by pollsters

Ifop, OpinionWay, Elabe and Ipsos.

Socialist candidate Anne Hidalgo, who polled ninth with simply

beneath 2% of votes, backed Macron. “So that France doesn’t fall

into hatred of all in opposition to all, I solemnly name on you to vote on

April 24 in opposition to the far-right of Marine Le Pen,” she mentioned.

Conservative candidate Valerie Pecresse additionally mentioned she would vote

for Macron, warning of “disastrous consequences” if he didn’t win

the runoff. But rival far-right candidate Eric Zemmour will name on

his supporters to again Le Pen, Marion Marechal – who’s an ally of

Zemmour and Le Pen’s niece – advised BFM TV.