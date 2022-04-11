Macron and Le Pen head for French election runoff
France’s incumbent chief Emmanuel Macron and far-right
challenger Marine Le Pen are heading for an April 24 presidential
election runoff, projections confirmed after first spherical voting on
Sunday, Trend reviews
citing Reuters.
Macron garnered 28.1-29.5% of votes within the first spherical whereas Le
Pen received 23.3-24.4%, in line with separate estimates by pollsters
Ifop, OpinionWay, Elabe and Ipsos.
Socialist candidate Anne Hidalgo, who polled ninth with simply
beneath 2% of votes, backed Macron. “So that France doesn’t fall
into hatred of all in opposition to all, I solemnly name on you to vote on
April 24 in opposition to the far-right of Marine Le Pen,” she mentioned.
Conservative candidate Valerie Pecresse additionally mentioned she would vote
for Macron, warning of “disastrous consequences” if he didn’t win
the runoff. But rival far-right candidate Eric Zemmour will name on
his supporters to again Le Pen, Marion Marechal – who’s an ally of
Zemmour and Le Pen’s niece – advised BFM TV.