Macron and Le Pen trade blows on final day of election campaign

Friday wraps up the final day of campaigning for the presidential election in France. Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen had been each out in pressure, hoping to win over these final remaining undecided voters.

Polls recommend President Macron has been pulling forward and widening the hole between him and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. But Sunday’s vote is expected to be closer than the pair’s earlier face-off in 2017.

“About 30 percent of the French electorate remains undecided, according to the latest polls, and many of the respondents to polls actually said they didn’t even know if they were going to show up to vote on Sunday. So, of course, that is very significant,” mentioned Euronews worldwide correspondent Anelise Borges in Paris.

Emmanuel Macron went to the city of Figeac in southern France on Friday. Relatively pleasant territory, he topped the ballot within the first spherical of the election on April 10, adopted by arduous left chief Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

“Macron… no longer has the card of being the fresh-faced disruptor that will transform this country. He now has a record to defend, and it’s been a turbulent five years, of course, because of the multitude of crises that we saw,” Borges commented.

Marine Le Pen visited one among her stronghold areas, in northern France.

“She was amongst her electorate, the working class voters who were telling Marine Le Pen about their grievances, about unemployment, about inflation and about the high cost of living here in this country,” Anelise Borges mentioned.

Macron is accused of being an elitist after 5 years in energy, Le Pen of being radical and with little expertise.

