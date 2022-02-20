Europe
Macron and Putin agree to take action to preserve peace – Elysee
French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian counterpart
Vladimir Putin agreed in a name on Sunday on the necessity to discover a
diplomatic answer to the Ukraine disaster, Macron’s workplace mentioned on
Sunday, Trend reviews
citing Reuters.
The two international locations’ international ministers will meet within the coming
days to that impact and can work on a potential summit on the
highest stage with Russia, Ukraine and allies to ascertain a brand new
safety order in Europe, the Elysee palace mentioned.