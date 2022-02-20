Macron and Putin agree to take action to preserve peace – Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian counterpart

Vladimir Putin agreed in a name on Sunday on the necessity to discover a

diplomatic answer to the Ukraine disaster, Macron’s workplace mentioned on

Sunday, Trend reviews

citing Reuters.

The two international locations’ international ministers will meet within the coming

days to that impact and can work on a potential summit on the

highest stage with Russia, Ukraine and allies to ascertain a brand new

safety order in Europe, the Elysee palace mentioned.