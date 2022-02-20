Macron and Putin to speak in ‘last effort to avoid’ Ukraine conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron is because of communicate along with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday morning, in what’s seen as a last-minute diplomatic effort to attempt to keep away from a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It comes as tensions have reached their highest level in some years in jap Ukraine, amid a spike of violence over the weekend that has bolstered fears within the West that Russia could search a pretext to invade its neighbour.

Macron’s cellphone name with Putin, resulting from happen at 11.00 CET, is described by the Elysée as amongst “the last possible and necessary efforts to avoid a major conflict in Ukraine”. It follows a gathering between the 2 leaders in Moscow on February 7.

The newest diplomatic transfer comes the day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referred to as for an finish to all “politics of appeasement” in direction of Russia, which the West says has massed some 150,000 troops on Ukraine’s border.

The previous few days have seen a spectacular rise in skirmishes alongside the jap entrance in Ukraine. International observers from the OSCE flagged greater than 1,500 ceasefire violations on Thursday and Friday alone.

At the identical time, the Russian and Belarusian armies are resulting from finish joint navy drills on Sunday. The workouts in Belarus, Ukraine’s neighbour, started on February 10, including to Western fears over Moscow’s intentions.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned on Saturday that Russia’s plan had “in some senses begun”, which might result in “the biggest war in Europe since 1945”. He added that intelligence studies urged Russian forces could look to invade Ukraine from the north in addition to the east with the purpose of encircling Kyiv.

US President Joe Biden is to carry a uncommon assembly of the National Security Council to cope with the Ukraine disaster, just a few days earlier than Secretary of State Antony Blinken is because of meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Biden mentioned on Friday he was now “convinced” that Putin had made the choice to invade.

Moscow has denied it’s planning to invade Ukraine, regardless of the large navy buildup on the nation’s borders.