Macron announces ‘nuclear renaissance’ — and papers over past mishaps

Press play to take heed to this text

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday introduced the development of six new nuclear reactors, a long-anticipated transfer to ramp up the nation’s long-term energy-production capability and add to the nation’s ageing nuclear fleet.

Thursday’s bulletins are the acme of Macron’s nuclear push, which has intensified over previous months as a solution to skyrocketing vitality costs and a strategy to attain the nation’s energy-independence targets.

They’re additionally meant to place a lid on the president’s previous mishaps with regards to the nation’s vitality infrastructure, particularly the sale of one of many nation’s industrial jewels to American large General Electric in 2014 — finalized when Macron was financial system minister.

“The time of nuclear renaissance has come,” Macron mentioned Thursday in Belfort, East of France, in a speech outlining France’s vitality coverage for 2050 and retracing “the great adventure of civil nuclear in France.”

Macron mentioned the federal government would fee six new technology reactors — aiming to place the primary of them on the grid in 2035 — and have the choice to construct eight extra. He additionally mentioned France would not shut any of its present reactors “unless of course for safety reasons.”

The bulletins have been deliberate well in advance however solely got here Thursday — simply two months earlier than the presidential election — as Macron wished them to coincide with one other key second of his nuclear marketing campaign: the acquisition of GE’s nuclear steam generators by state-owned vitality large EDF, made official on the identical day.

The acquisition partly reverses the high-profile sale of French conglomerate Alstom’s vitality department to GE in 2014, when Macron was the Elysée’s deputy secretary common and then-economy minister. The sale resulted in 1000’s of job losses and is now extensively thought-about a strategic mistake, with Macron’s position in it closely criticized by employees unions and political rivals.

“I am not an industry specialist; I don’t know whether there were other, more intelligent options from an industrial perspective,” Macron told GE employees in Belfort forward of the speech, whereas acknowledging that the federal government had the facility to dam the deal on the time.

Thursday’s strikes feed into Macron’s narrative round sovereignty, ensuring that France’s and Europe’s essential infrastructure are strong sufficient to assist their economies — and defend them from overseas stress.

Turning the web page

Macron’s guess is that this week’s bulletins will overshadow his previous involvement within the Alstom-GE saga.

Ahead of his journey to Belfort, the historic seat of Alstom, French officers downplayed Macron’s position within the 2014 deal.

“At the time … there was no reason for public authorities to doubt that GE, a large energy group, would develop these activities” and protect jobs, one in all them informed reporters.

Someone near the French president informed POLITICO’s Paris Playbook that again then Macron “was more of an adviser, not a decision-maker.”

But it is exhausting to argue that Macron’s involvement was solely marginal. The then-minister defended the deal in Brussels, when the European Commission was reviewing it below the bloc’s competitors guidelines, and personally reassured employees on the time that the sale wouldn’t lead to layoffs.

Over the final seven years GE cut 1000’s of jobs in France, a social catastrophe for which far-right chief Marine Le Pen, amongst others, has blamed Macron.

Macron has put nuclear vitality on the high of France’s coverage agenda and has earmarked €1 billion of public assist to construct new small modular reactors (SMRs), seemingly shifting away from the objective set by his predecessor François Hollande of chopping the share of nuclear within the nation’s vitality combine.

Paris lately obtained that nuclear funding might be labeled as inexperienced below the EU’s sustainable investments’ checklist, the so-called taxonomy. Macron mentioned it will permit France to fund these new tasks.

He additionally mentioned France will present “tens of billions of euros” of monetary assist to EDF to construct new reactors. Elysée officers mentioned the venture might be mentioned with the Commission, which is prone to look into the federal government’s assist to EDF below the bloc’s state-aid guidelines.

Before saying his nuclear plans, Macron insisted on the significance of investing in renewable vitality sources, similar to photo voltaic and wind energy, and reaffirmed the nation’s goal to boost the quantity of electrical energy produced from renewable sources.

Macron’s nuclear push nonetheless sparked controversy with environmentalists.

Green presidential candidate Yannick Jadot was fast to slam Macron “for condemn[ing] France to programmed energy and industrial obsolescence until the end of the century.”

Pauline de Saint Remy contributed reporting.