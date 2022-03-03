Macron believes ‘the worst is yet to come’ in Ukraine after Putin call: Aide

French President Emmanuel Macron believes “the worst is to come” in Ukraine after a 90-minute phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin who seems intent on seizing “the whole” of the nation, an aide to the French chief mentioned.

“The expectation of the president is that the worst is to come, given what President Putin told him,” a senior aide to the French chief instructed reporters on situation of anonymity.

“There was nothing in what President Putin told us that should reassure us. He showed great determination to continue the operation,” the aide continued.

He added that Putin “wanted to seize control of the whole of Ukraine. He will, in his own words, carry out his operation to ‘de-Nazify’ Ukraine to the end.”

“You can understand the extent to which these words are shocking and unacceptable and the president told him that it was lies,” the aide mentioned.

Macron additionally urged Putin to keep away from civilian casualties and permit for humanitarian entry.

“President Putin replied that he was in favor but without making any commitments,” the aide mentioned, including that Putin had denied that the Russian navy was concentrating on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Macron will once more push for additional sanctions on Russia to extend the price of the invasion, the aide mentioned whereas denying any open tensions between the 2 males.

“President Putin has a way of talking that is very neutral and very clinical. He sometimes shows signs of impatience, but fundamentally there were no open signs of tensions during the exchanges,” the aide mentioned.

