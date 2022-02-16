Macron, Biden agree verification needed of Russian pullback: France

France’s President Emmanuel Macron and his US counterpart Joe Biden agreed Tuesday on the necessity to confirm Russian claims it was starting to withdraw troops from the Ukrainian border, the French presidency stated.

In a cellphone dialog that lasted round an hour, the 2 presidents additionally underlined the significance of remaining “perfectly coordinated” in coverage towards Russia beneath President Vladimir Putin, the Elysee added.

“A week after President Macron’s trip [to Moscow and then Kyiv], we see that we there is some reason to hope,” it stated.

In the primary introduced withdrawal from amongst greater than 100,000 troops Russia amassed on the Ukrainian border, the protection ministry in Moscow stated some troopers and {hardware} had been returning to bases on the finish of deliberate workout routines.

The French presidency burdened that such a starting of a “de-escalation movement would be in line” with what Putin had informed Macron of their talks in Moscow final week.

“There is a dynamic that must be verified and consolidated,” the presidency stated, including that “everything is very fragile.”

It warned many outcomes are nonetheless potential “given the scale of the Russian military deployment” which “remains very impressive.”

It stated that Macron would within the close to future converse to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who himself visited Moscow Tuesday for talks with Putin.

