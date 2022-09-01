Macron defends Russia dialogue and slams ‘mistaken morality’ seeking to stop him

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron defended his continued diplomatic efforts and phone calls to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine, slamming criticism of his efforts as “mistaken morality.”

Speaking to French ambassadors gathered on the Elysée Palace on Thursday, Macron questioned the choice in western capitals to shut traces of communication with the Kremlin.

“The job of a diplomat is to talk to everybody and particularly to the people we disagree with,” he stated at his yearly deal with on overseas coverage. “Who wants Turkey to be the only world power that is talking to Russia? … We must not give in to any form of mistaken morality that would seek to weaken us.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has a troublesome relationship with Macron, has been searching for to forged himself as a mediator over the Ukraine conflict, assembly each Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Macron has remained dedicated to his diplomatic efforts with Russia and spoke to the Russian president on August 19, following a interval of silence. The dialog targeted on security on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant.

The French president’s endeavors came under fire from NATO allies, significantly in Eastern Europe, who questioned the utility of his conversations with Putin. Macron’s feedback that Russia “should not be humiliated” to organize for a future diplomatic exit ramp additionally sparked a wave of condemnation and raised suspicions he was prepared to make concessions to Russia. The Elysée has repeatedly denied such claims.

During his speech on Thursday, Macron slammed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an “imperialist” conflict and insisted “Russia cannot be allowed to win the war.”

“We want to work towards either a victory for Ukraine or a negotiated peace reached with conditions that are acceptable to Ukraine,” he stated.

One of the principle threads of Macron’s wide-ranging overseas affairs speech to ambassadors was that the world was more and more susceptible to changing into divided into completely different blocs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

“We have never been dependent on any world power. We have always kept our independence. But now will we be forced to choose?” he requested.

Macron argued in favor of sustaining French and European “independence” within the confrontation between the U.S. and China, to be able to proceed discussions on local weather change and regional points.

“[Independence] doesn’t mean equal treatment. The U.S. are our allies. But we don’t want to depend on them,” he stated.

He additionally cautioned towards letting splits emerge amongst EU members within the face of the Russian aggression and amid warnings the vitality disaster and rising inflation may result in divisions.

“We must not let Europe be divided by this war. European unity is key. The division of Europe was one of Russia’s aim of the war,” he stated.