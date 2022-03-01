Macron gains edge on presidential rivals as Ukraine war unfolds

PARIS — The battle in Ukraine has upset the French presidential marketing campaign however in some ways it has benefited the incumbent, Emmanuel Macron.

As the French president engaged in one other spherical of telephone calls on Monday to try to safe peace between Ukraine and Russia, his political opponents have been left watching from the sidelines.

Russia’s assault on Ukraine is happening simply as Macron is predicted to formally announce his reelection bid, marking the beginning of the presidential marketing campaign’s last stretch. The French head to the polls on April 10 for the election’s first spherical, however whereas his opponents have been campaigning for weeks and pushing their coverage proposals, Macron has saved his playing cards near his chest, rigorously planning for a lightning-fast marketing campaign.

It’s not clear what the final weeks of the marketing campaign will seem like, as all camps have been compelled to alter political methods and cancel rallies due to the battle.

But current polls recommend the French president is gaining help on account of the disaster. A ballot from Harris Interactive gave him 27 % of the vote and one other from Ifop put him at 28 %, round 10 share factors forward of the far-right’s Marine Le Pen, at the moment polling in second place for the election’s first spherical.

Insiders in Macron’s rivals’ camps say they’re discovering it troublesome to seek out angles of assault on the French president.

“We can’t attack Macron when he is in his role of representing France on the international stage,” mentioned Le Pen’s deputy marketing campaign director Jean-Philippe Tanguy. “In politics there is always a dose of theatrics, but when the circumstances are so serious, we are not going to start petty controversies.”

Macron’s lead within the polls occurred regardless of him having dramatically reduce his home schedule, delegating visits to Prime Minister Jean Castex. On Saturday, Macron spent a mere two hours at France’s main agricultural present, a required cease for presidential candidates.

Several news organizations additionally reported on Monday that Macron’s first marketing campaign rally, in Marseille on Saturday, is prone to be cancelled.

The French president has been striving to remain above the fray as political rivals vie for a spot within the run-off towards him — and issues aren’t anticipated to alter a lot, regardless that Macron is because of announce his candidacy this week earlier than the official deadline for presidential bids.

“We won’t be able to organize big, boisterous rallies that look ahead while a war is going on,” a spokesperson for Macron’s social gathering La République en Marche mentioned. “The tone [of the campaign] will be more solemn, less assertive, even if we still want to campaign on the theme of France after the [COVID-19] crisis.”

In opposition events, the French president’s resolution to place some campaigning commitments on maintain was welcomed by gritted tooth. “[Macron] is going to use the war to avoid campaigning, much like he used the pandemic,” Tanguy mentioned.

A Socialist Party official mentioned: “It means he can present himself as a father-of-the-nation figure and even approach the election as a tacit renewal of his mandate.”

Failing overseas, profitable at residence?

Just as Vladimir Putin has brought the European Union together, so too has he given the pro-European Macron contemporary vitality.

Europe’s swift response to Russian aggression, together with monetary sanctions, the closure of its airspace to Russian planes and the banning of broadcaster RT, has put paid to accusations that the EU fails to take daring actions.

“You will find nobody in the party who will say that there is anything positive about the conflict in Ukraine,” warned the spokesperson for La République en Marche.

But, he added, “[the war in Ukraine] vindicates our choices,” he mentioned close to the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU’s financial restoration plan and now the bloc’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Europe is the solution when it comes to health, to the economy, and now to defense.”

Macron’s private diplomatic endeavors to dealer peace between Russia and Ukraine could have failed — Macron’s high-profile go to to Moscow and a number of telephone calls with Putin have to date yielded nothing — however this seems to not matter, not less than within the quick time period, in France.

Meanwhile, Macron’s opponents on the far-right who have been using excessive on Euroskepticism and a renewal of nationalism within the public debate have been compelled to U-turn on their earlier pro-Putin positions.

Le Pen has up to now supported Russia’s annexation of Crimea, refused to name for the discharge of Russian opposition chief Alexei Navalny and mentioned she admired Putin.

Last week, the National Rally candidate admitted on French television that the battle “had partly changed her opinion of [Putin].”

“Western standards are not the same as Russian values,” she mentioned. “But what he has done there is a blatant violation of international law and it’s completely indefensible. We cannot justify his behavior.”

Eric Zemmour, the shock far-right candidate who upset polling predictions final yr with aggressive anti-EU, anti-immigration proposals, has been struggling to seek out his footing in current days as movies emerge of him hoping for a “French Putin” or praising Putin because the “last resistance fighter against the storm of political correctness.”

In the long run, nonetheless, opponents imagine the disaster in Ukraine may come again to chew Macron.

“[The war] makes everything opaque,” mentioned a former minister from the opposition Les Républicains social gathering. “If there is a long war, it’s a failure for all the protagonists and Macron is one of them.”

“Macron put himself forward [in negotiating with Putin] and nothing happened, even though he implied he had obtained something from Putin. The crisis will either crystalize support around Macron or against him if he is seen as having been agitating and ultimately smacked in the face.”