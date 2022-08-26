Macron in Algeria announces new historians body to study colonial past

Emmanuel Macron has mentioned he desires to open “a new page” in bilateral ties with Algeria, on the primary day of his go to to the nation which is designed to relaunch relations following longstanding tensions with France’s former colony.

“We have a common past, it is complex, painful and it has sometimes prevented us from looking at the future,” Macron mentioned, calling for “great humility” in wanting forward.

The French president introduced the creation of a “joint commission of historians, opening our archives and allowing us to look at the whole of this historical period, which is decisive for us, from the beginning of colonisation to the war of liberation”.

This should be achieved “without taboos, with a willingness to work freely, historically, with full access to our archives”, he harassed.

Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune welcomed “encouraging results” from discussions which permit “promising prospects to be drawn up in the special partnership which binds us”.

The go to coincides with the sixtieth anniversary of the tip of the eight-year Algerian War and the proclamation of Algeria’s independence in 1962.

On the fragile problem of visas granted by France to Algerians, the French president mentioned the 2 nations had been working collectively “to deal with the most sensitive security issues”. Emmanuel Macron determined in 2021 to divide their quantity by two within the face of Algiers’ reluctance to take again its nationals refused residency in France.

But he mentioned, the discussions wouldn’t “prevent the deployment of a chosen mobility for our artists, our sportsmen, our entrepreneurs, our academics, our scientists, our associations, our political leaders, allowing us to build more common projects”.

Russia’s conflict in Ukraine was additionally raised, with Macron calling on Algeria to make “ending the war in Ukraine a common cause”. Algeria has shunned condemning its invasion by Russia and stays a detailed ally of Moscow.

“This crisis, all the crises that are the result of this war launched by Russia, whether they are humanitarian, diplomatic, food or energy crises, are profoundly destabilising the whole planet, and particularly the African continent, running the risk of shortages, and I believe that our responsibility is also to deal with them together,” the French president mentioned.

Tebboune mentioned the 2 leaders additionally exchanged views on Libya, Mali, the Sahel and the Western Sahara, which “require joint efforts to consolidate stability in the region”.

Algeria performs a central function within the area due to its lengthy borders with Mali — from which the French military has simply withdrawn — in addition to Niger and Libya. Russia, its ally and essential arms provider, can be enjoying an growing function in Africa.

Algeria — the biggest fuel producer in Africa and one of many prime ten on the earth — has additionally been in nice demand from Europeans anxious to cut back their dependence on Russian fuel because the begin of the conflict in Ukraine.

The Elysée Palace mentioned Algerian fuel was “not really the subject of the visit” and there can be “no announcements of major contracts”, though the pinnacle of the power big Engie is a part of the official delegation accompanying the French president on his journey.

This is the second time Emmanuel Macron has visited Algeria as president, after a primary go to in December 2017.

Relations between the 2 nations had been then at a excessive level, with a younger French president describing French colonisation as a “crime against humanity”.

But they rapidly turned bitter and an apology for colonisation demanded by Algiers has not materialised.