Macron left red-faced after tomato attack

French President Emmanuel Macron needed to be whisked away by safety Wednesday after he was attacked with cherry tomatoes on his first outing since his election victory on Sunday.

Macron was speaking to a small crowd at a market in Cergy, a northwestern suburb of Paris, when somebody within the crowd threw a handful of cherry tomatoes in his course.

The tomatoes hit a passer-by and didn’t join with the president, however led to shouts from the group and his safety guard to yell “projectile,” earlier than opening an umbrella to guard Macron from additional assault. He was then escorted away from the scene.

Emmanuel Macron ciblé par un jet de tomates lors de son déplacement à Cergy pic.twitter.com/3J0hXIZSRP — BFMTV (@BFMTV) April 27, 2022

Macron mentioned he was visiting Cergy, an area of around 65,000 people located round 30 kilometers from the middle of Paris, to indicate his dedication to take heed to and govern all French folks, irrespective of who they’d voted for.

Almost half — 48 % — of the suburb’s voters opted for far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon within the first spherical of the presidential election on April 10, with Macron trailing far behind, with simply 23.7 %.

“I have come to say that I have heard the voices of each and everyone, and that I will continue to be engaged with the neighborhoods that are most in difficulty … every day,” Macron said, earlier than the incident passed off.