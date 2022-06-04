Macron: Putin shouldn’t be humiliated over ‘historic’ mistake

French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned the West shouldn’t “humiliate” Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine in order to protect the prospect to discover a diplomatic resolution to the “historic” mistake of invading the nation.

“We must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means,” Macron mentioned in an interview Friday with regional media, stressing that France would play a key mediating function.

“I think, and I have told him, that he has made a historic and fundamental mistake for his people, for himself and for history,” Macron mentioned. “I think he isolated himself. Taking refuge in isolation is one thing, but finding a way out is a difficult thing.”

The French president has confronted strain from Baltic and Eastern European states for persevering with to speak with Putin for the reason that begin of the struggle and has faced pushback from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over ideas that Ukraine cede a few of its territory to Russia to assist Putin save face.

While France has lent army assist to Ukraine, Macron has not but visited Ukraine to point out assist, in contrast to prime EU and U.S. officers like European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Questioned about the potential of a go to, the French chief mentioned: “Today, I do not rule out anything.”

Macron added that France wished to extend its army and monetary assist to Kyiv and “do everything” to free blockaded Ukrainian grain.