Macron re-elected for second term as French president: Projection

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected Sunday, successful 58.2 % of the vote to far-right challenger Marine Le Pen’s 41.8 %, in line with a projection by pollster Ipsos.

The projected end result, issued simply after polls closed within the decisive second spherical of the election, would make Macron the primary French president in 20 years to win a second time period.

Official outcomes are anticipated later within the night however the projection means Macron may be assured he has secured one other 5 years within the Elysée Palace.