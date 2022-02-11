Macron refused Russian COVID test, official says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been placing the West’s nostril out of joint — however his COVID testers couldn’t get close to Emmanuel Macron’s.

The French president refused to take a Russian COVID-19 PCR take a look at in Moscow on Monday and so was pressured to take a seat at an outsized desk throughout Ukraine talks with Putin, an Elysée official instructed reporters Thursday.

The Kremlin had supplied Macron two choices: Either he may very well be examined by a Russian physician, or he must make socially distanced arguments throughout a 4-meter-long desk.

“The protocol conditions enabling a meeting between both heads of state with a lesser distancing … were imposing a sanitary protocol that seemed to us neither acceptable nor compatible with our schedule constraints,” the Elysée official mentioned.

Reuters reported that Macron refused to get examined over fears that his DNA may very well be stolen within the course of.

“We knew very well that meant no handshake and that long table. But we could not accept that they get their hands on the president’s DNA,” a supply near Macron instructed Reuters.

The Elysée official didn’t affirm it was the rationale for Macron’s refusal, however hasn’t issued a concrete denial both. “The president has doctors who define with him what he is to accept or not when it comes to sanitary protocol,” the official mentioned.

Giorgio Leali contributed reporting.