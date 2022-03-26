Macron says France will spearhead operation to evacuate Mariupol

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday stated France would spearhead an “exceptional humanitarian operation” alongside Turkey and Greece to evacuate the Ukrainian metropolis of Mariupol, which has been under siege by Russian forces for 3 weeks.

“We are going to launch a humanitarian operation in conjunction with Turkey and Greece to evacuate all those who wish to leave Mariupol,” Macron informed reporters following a two-day European Council summit.

Macron gave few particulars however stated the operation would happen “the earlier the better,” and could be performed “in coordination” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian authorities. The French chief additionally stated he was in contact with the mayor of Mariupol.

The French chief additionally stated he would focus on the Mariupol operation with Russian President Vladimir Putin “within 48 to 72 hours.”

“I hope to be able to engage a maximum of stakeholders in this operation,” Macron stated.

More than 100,000 individuals stay stranded in Mariupol, which is below near-continuous bombardment by Russian forces.

“I have a very special thought for the residents of Mariupol who are going through one of the greatest dramas,” Macron stated. “That city of more than 400,000 residents today has only 150,000 who live there in dramatic situations.”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed on Friday that the operation was below dialogue. He added that the Ukrainian metropolis, which is residence to a big Greek group, “is being tested by an unprecedented Russian attack which, unfortunately, makes no distinction between Ukrainian troops and civilians.”

Nektaria Stamouli contributed reporting.