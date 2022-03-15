Macron says he will continue talks with Putin despite not being ‘satisfied’ yet with results

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron pledged Monday to proceed talking to Vladimir Putin, regardless of having failed to this point to affect the Russian president’s escalating assault on Ukraine.

Speaking on a TV present for French channel TF1 that includes his high rivals in April’s French presidential election, Macron mentioned of his direct talks with Putin: “I won’t tell you that I’m satisfied with [the results], but we need to continue.”

Macron and Putin have spoken at least a dozen times within the final month, with the most recent name happening Saturday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The flurry of telephone calls has raised questions amongst critics as as to if Macron’s technique could also be misguided and dangers fueling Russian propaganda as heavy bombings proceed throughout Ukrainian cities.

Asked straight by one of many present hosts what he may nonetheless talk about with Putin, Macron mentioned: “Our role today … is to try to stop this war without going to war.”

He mentioned the target of such dialogue with Putin is about “trying to break his logic” whereas maintaining a line of communication open to debate issues like humanitarian corridors, the safety of nuclear vegetation and any attainable method out to the battle.

Macron mentioned that such dialogue was meant to “prepare peace” for when the battle is over and “talk about it from now on.”

“Europe can’t be safe and at peace if it does not talk to Russia,” he added, insisting he had “no naivety” in regards to the matter.

When pressed by one of many hosts to categorise Putin as a “dictator,” Macron refused.

“From where I stand, the most important thing is not to define him,” Macron mentioned. “I’m trying to protect our country from an escalation of war … I won’t be more efficient by insulting or defining him.”

Macron spoke hours after EU diplomats finalized the text of what will be a fourth round of sanctions meant to penalize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Monday’s TV debate additionally targeted on Ukrainian refugees following an announcement by the United Nations that the Russian invasion has to this point induced the displacement of greater than 2.8 million folks.

The French president mentioned France may welcome as much as 100,000 of these refugees. “We must do our part,” Macron mentioned. “We must welcome them in the best conditions possible.”