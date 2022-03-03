Macron says he will remain in contact with Putin despite ‘ignoble war’

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Vladimir Putin’s “ignoble war” towards Ukraine however mentioned he would hold open strains of communication with the Russian president to try to persuade him to cease his lethal navy offensive.

“It is alone and in a deliberate manner that, reneging on [his previous] commitments … President Putin has chosen war,” the French president mentioned in a televised speech on Wednesday night.

Talking to a home viewers, Macron made a degree of countering Putin’s false narrative concerning the struggle being a defensive transfer towards NATO’s japanese enlargement.

“This war is not a conflict between NATO and the West on the one hand, and Russia on the other … there are no NATO troops or bases in Ukraine. These are lies,” Macron mentioned. “Russia is not being aggressed, it is the aggressor.”

Several of Macron’s rivals within the marketing campaign forward of April’s presidential election have till not too long ago argued that Putin was professional in his grievances.

Slamming Putin’s “unbearable propaganda,” Macron additionally mentioned the struggle was not “a fight against Nazism. It is a lie. An insult to the history of Russia and Ukraine, to the memory of our elders who fought side by side against the Nazis.”

While strongly condemning Putin’s acts, the French president mentioned he would hold an open line of communication with the Kremlin in an effort to cease the unfold of the battle.

“I chose to stay in touch as much as I can and as much as it’s needed with President Putin to try and convince him to lay down his arms … and to prevent the spread and widening of the conflict.”

Macron additionally sought to make a distinction between the Russian president and its individuals.

“We are not at war with Russia,” the French president mentioned. “We are today on the side of all Russians who, refusing that an ignoble war be waged in their name, have the spirit of responsibility and the courage to defend peace.”

Call for European protection

The French president referred to as on Europe to take a position extra in its safety, echoing his long-standing place that the Continent must strengthen its protection and strategic capabilities.

Europe “needs to accept to pay the price for peace,” Macron mentioned.

“We cannot let others defend ourselves; whether on land, at sea, under the sea, in the air, in space or in cyberspace,” Macron mentioned.

“Our European defense must take a new step. On March 10 and 11 in Versailles, I will bring together the European heads of state and government for a summit to decide on these issues,” he mentioned, referring to a planned high-level meeting beneath the banner of the French rotating presidency of the Council of the EU.

“Europe has shown unity and determination, it has entered a new era. We must keep on,” he added.