Macron says leaders of both Russia, Ukraine committed to Minsk accords

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday stated the leaders of each Russia and Ukraine had dedicated to honoring the Minsk accords.

“We have now the possibility of advancing negotiations,” Macron advised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy throughout a information convention after the 2 had held talks in Kyiv.

The Minsk set of agreements had been signed in 2014 and 2015 by the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany as a response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea. They embody an intention to finish the separatist battle by Russian-speakers in Ukraine’s japanese Donbass area.

Russia has gathered tens of 1000’s of troops close to its border with Ukraine however has denied plans to invade Ukraine.

