Macron says need to ‘accelerate’ nuclear talks, in call with Iran leader

French President Emmanuel Macron pressured the “need to accelerate” efforts to realize progress within the Iranian nuclear talks, throughout a phone name along with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, aides stated Sunday.

“Several months after negotiations resumed in Vienna, (Macron) insisted on the need to accelerate in order to quickly achieve tangible progress in this context,” the French presidency stated in an announcement.

