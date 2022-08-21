Macron set to visit Algeria in new move to mend strained ties

French President Emmanuel Macron pays an official go to to

Algeria subsequent week, the Algerian and French presidencies have

introduced, Trend

stories citing TRT.

In a telephone name on Saturday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid

Tebboune and Macron mentioned bilateral co-operation and the agenda

of the upcoming go to.

Macron thanked Tebboune for the invitation and conveyed his

condolences on the lack of lives in current forest fires that

ravaged northern Algeria.

While the Algerian facet didn’t disclose the date of the tour,

the Elysee Palace stated Macron will go to Algeria from August

25-27.

“This journey will contribute to deepen the bilateral

relationship…to strengthen Franco-Algerian co-operation within the

face of regional points and to proceed the work of addressing the

previous,” the French presidency stated.

Macron’s go to is being seen as a chance to fix strained

ties between Paris and Algiers.

Tensions hit a brand new low final 12 months after Macron questioned

Algeria’s pre-colonial id and France slashed the variety of

visas out there to nationals from Algeria.

The North African nation received its independence from France

following an eight-year struggle in 1962.