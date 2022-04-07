Macron slams Morawiecki for ‘scandalous’ criticism of Putin dialogue

Emmanuel Macron has described as “unfounded” and “scandalous” criticism by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of the French President’s quite a few cellphone conversations with Vladimir Putin.

On Monday, Morawiecki ridiculed the French chief’s a number of hours of cellphone calls with the Russian chief, saying that they achieved nothing.

“President Macron, how many times have you negotiated with Putin? What have you achieved?” the Polish premier mentioned earlier this week. “Would you negotiate with Hitler, with Stalin, with Pol Pot?”

“These remarks are both unfounded and scandalous, but they do not surprise me,” the French president mentioned on Wednesday.

Macron instructed TF1 broadcaster’s night information that he takes full accountability for chatting with Putin “in the name of France to avoid the war and to build a new architecture for peace in Europe several years ago”.

According to the Elysée Palace, the French president has spoken to Putin no less than 16 instances for the reason that begin of the yr. In February, earlier than the battle began, Macron visited Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart in a failed try and dissuade Putin from invading Ukraine.

Macron, who’s standing for re-election in France in polls that start on Sunday, mentioned Morawiecki was backed by “a far-right party” and accused him of interference within the French political marketing campaign.

The Polish chief, he mentioned, had acquired his rival Marine Le Pen “several times” and “supports” the French far-right candidate within the election.

There’ve been considerations that the feedback by Morawiecki, who additionally accused sure European leaders of “procrastination” and “wooden language”, would possibly destabilise EU unity as Europe tries to face as much as Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.

Latest opinion polls recommend the hole has closed between the “Rassemblement National” (“National Rally”) chief and the present French president, who leads by solely a handful of share factors simply days earlier than the primary spherical of voting.

Le Pen instructed French tv on Wednesday that the French ambassador to Russia needs to be recalled as an indication of firmness in the direction of Moscow, below scrutiny amid rising proof of massacres dedicated by Russian troopers in opposition to Ukrainian civilians.

She has been accused of taking a pro-Putin stance earlier than the battle. Le Pen made a high-profile go to to satisfy the Russian chief in Moscow in 2017 and her social gathering continues to reimburse a €9 million mortgage to a Russian creditor.

Macron has been portraying himself up as a bulwark in opposition to the far proper, and extra significantly Marine Le Pen. But the far-right chief has made headway by campaigning particularly on spending energy, which French voters have instructed pollsters is their precedence concern within the election.

The “narrowing in the polls is worrying,” a detailed pal of the president was quoted by AFP as saying. “We have closed our eyes too much to Marine Le Pen. Is it too late? Maybe, but I don’t think so.”