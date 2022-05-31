Macron suggests to Putin UN resolution to end Odesa blockade

French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned Tuesday that he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had urged Vladimir Putin to finish Russia’s blockade of the Ukrainian port of Odesa below the phrases of a UN decision.

“I proposed, in the discussion we had with Olaf Scholz last Saturday, to President Putin that we take the initiative for a resolution at the United Nations to give a very clear framework to this operation,” he declared after a European summit in Brussels.

Macron and Scholz referred to as Putin on Saturday, and neither has since referred to a proposed UN decision, though diplomatic efforts are underway to carry the Russian risk to Odesa, the final main Black Sea port in Ukrainian palms.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has successfully taken its large grain harvest off the world market, sending world meals costs hovering and threatening to exacerbate humanitarian emergencies in Africa and the Middle East.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The port’s Ukrainian defenders have laid mines, and the Russian fleet is stopping cargo site visitors from arriving in Ukraine.

Under Macron’s proposal, a UN decision would arrange a framework during which the port might be de-mined and grain shipments resume.

Macron paid tribute to UN Secretary General Antonio Gutterres’s function in trying to find an answer and mentioned Russia had been in “promising” talks with its Black Sea neighbor Turkey.

That has led to hopes the state of affairs might be resolved within the “coming days, coming weeks,” he mentioned.

“The decision does not depend on us, but it does indeed depend on an agreement from Russia – and guarantees provided by Russia – so that, faced with the de-mining which is essential – security guarantees are provided to the Ukrainians to prevent them from being attacked,” he added.

Read extra:

UK’s defense minister urges Russia to allow exports of Ukrainian grain

Uniper has made first payment for Russian gas under new scheme

Fire guts aid donated for Ukrainians in Greece