Macron: UK is a friend … sometimes ‘in spite of its leaders’

French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned the U.Okay. is a good friend of France no matter its leaders, simply hours after the front-runner to develop into British PM Liz Truss said the “jury is out” on whether or not Macron is Britain’s good friend or foe, sparking fierce criticism from all corners.

“Whoever wins the leadership in the United Kingdom, I don’t question for a second that the U.K. is a friend of France,” Macron mentioned in Algiers, responding to a query from POLITICO. “If we are not able to tell between France and the U.K. whether we are enemies or friends … we are heading towards serious problems.”

At a Conservative management marketing campaign occasion Thursday, Liz Truss vowed to guage Macron by his “deeds not words” in her cross-Channel dealings as chief.

The French president supplied a extra measured response. “For sure I say, the British people, the nation that is the United Kingdom is a friend, a strong and allied nation, whatever its leaders… And sometimes in spite of and beyond its leaders… or the little mistakes they may make in campaign pot shots,” he mentioned.

🔴🗣 Liz Truss, successeure annoncée de B. Johnson au Royaume-Uni refuse de dire si E. Macron est un ami ou un ennemi ➡️ “Ce n’est jamais bon de ne trop perdre ces repères. Le Royaume-Uni est une nation amie, quel que soit ses dirigeants, parfois malgré ses dirigeants.” pic.twitter.com/XanTkgvx7S — franceinfo (@franceinfo) August 26, 2022

Truss’ feedback will solely gasoline additional tensions to the Anglo-French relationship, which hit all-time low throughout Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s time period after Britain voted to go away the EU in 2016.