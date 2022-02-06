Macron vows ‘de-escalation,’ but hints at concessions to Putin

Press play to take heed to this text

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron is optimistic he can safe a de-escalation over Ukraine when he travels to Moscow to satisfy his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday, however hinted that Western nations might must make concessions to the Kremlin.

His bullish prognosis of a diplomatic compromise will set off alarm bells amongst those that advocate a extra hawkish line on Russia, significantly in Central and Eastern European capitals that worry Russian aggression. In an interview with the weekly Journal du Dimanche earlier than his departure, Macron not solely downplayed fears that Putin’s actual strategic ambition was to occupy Ukraine but in addition prolonged an olive department to Russia by saying he understood Moscow’s have to defend its safety pursuits.

“The intensity of the dialogue we have had with Russia and this visit to Moscow are likely to prevent [a military operation] from happening. Then we will discuss the terms of de-escalation,” he advised the JDD. “I have always been in a deep dialogue with President Putin and our responsibility is to build historic solutions.”

Putin has massed some 130,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders inside Russia and Belarus, sparking fears of an imminent invasion.

Macron argued, nevertheless, that conquest was not Putin’s final aim. “The geopolitical objective of Russia today is clearly not Ukraine, but to clarify the rules of cohabitation with NATO and the EU,” he mentioned.

Russia is making quite a few calls for, together with that NATO commit to not broaden, significantly eastwards into Ukraine, and to maintain its army infrastructure the place it was in 1997. Many NATO members are dismissing Russia’s want listing out of hand, and nations together with the U.S., Britain, Poland and Turkey are arming Kyiv in an try to discourage Putin from crossing the border.

Macron, nevertheless, mentioned Russia was inside its rights to hunt to barter safety ensures. “The security and sovereignty of Ukraine or any other European state cannot be a subject for compromise, while it also legitimate for Russia to pose the question of its own security.”

Striking a deal, although, might imply giving one thing up. “We have to be very realistic. We will not obtain unilateral moves, but it is essential to avoid a deterioration of the situation before building mechanisms and reciprocal gestures of trust,” he argued.

“We must protect our European brothers by proposing a new balance capable of preserving their sovereignty and peace. This must be done while respecting Russia and understanding the contemporary traumas of this great people and nation,” the French president mentioned.

After assembly Putin on Monday, Macron will journey to Kyiv the next day to talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The French head of state’s journey comes as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called the Russian army deployment the “biggest since Cold War.” Earlier this week, Joe Biden ordered the deployment of round 3,000 U.S. troops to Poland, Germany and Romania.

Since Macron was elected in 2017, he has kept up a dialogue with Putin — despite the fact that his first presidential marketing campaign was reportedly targeted by Russian-backed hackers. The French president’s technique — typically known as “naive,” because the president’s personal aide on Russia conceded — has but to yield a strategic breakthrough.

Ahead of Monday’s journey, the French president and his Russian counterpart have spoken on the cellphone a number of instances prior to now few days, and Putin complained that Western nations had refused to take heed to Russia’s core calls for.