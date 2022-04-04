Macron warns against Brexit-like election upset at mass campaign rally

The French President Emmanuel Macron raised issues a few Brexit-style upset at his final marketing campaign rally earlier than the primary spherical. He did this to steer dispirited voters and reenergize a colorless marketing campaign.

Macron is on the defensive every week earlier than the April 10 vote. Marine Le Pen, far-right chief, has made a comeback in polls, and the race between Macron and the frontrunners for April twenty fourth runoff is tightening.

Macron mentioned to a crowd of flag-waving followers, “Look at the outcome of Brexit and other elections: What seemed impossible actually happened.” “Nothing is impossible.”

He mentioned that the hazard of extremism had reached new heights as hatred and various truths have change into normalized in recent times. “We are used to seeing on television antisemitic or racist authors.”

While Macron continues to be anticipated to win a second mandate in 2018, Macron misplaced floor within the polls. Some aides attribute this to Macron’s manifesto, which incorporates conservative, robust measures like elevating the state pension age from 65 to 65.

Others additionally criticized the marketing campaign for being late and missing “magic”.

After a rockstar-like entrance to the rostrum of a 35,000-seat stadium in Paris, Macron started his two-hour speech by itemizing accomplishments and promising to create jobs at hospitals. This was clearly an try to persuade centre left voters, who pollsters consider may abstain.

He mentioned to the group that “our lives, their lives are worth more than profits”, stealing an anti-capitalist slogan. He additionally inspired a spherical of applause to be given to nurses and lecturers.

He remained true to his reformist programme and mentioned that the French must work more durable to pay for these measures. This is as a result of he refused tax will increase or to extend the general public debt, which has risen to 102% GDP because the pandemic.

Macron acknowledged, “I am not concealing the fact that we’ll have to work more,” and attacked contenders like Le Pen or far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who’ve pledged to decrease the retirement age to 60.

Don’t consider anybody who says they may cut back the retirement age to 60/62 and every thing will probably be effective. He mentioned that this isn’t true.

Former left-wing and proper wing prime ministers, in addition to different celebration greats, attended the rally which attracted round 30,000 folks. Reuters requested one supporter to touch upon the speech and he discovered it disappointing.

Martin Rochepeau (22-year-old scholar) mentioned, “It’s an inspiring speech that shows he wants explain what he will be doing, but it lacks inspiration.”

