Macron wins ahead of Le Pen in first round of French election: Projection

PARIS — Incumbent Emmanuel Macron got here first forward of far-right chief Marine Le Pen within the first spherical of France’s presidential election on Sunday and the 2 will face one another in a run-off on April 24, an early projection confirmed.

The projection by pollster Ipsos, launched simply after polling stations closed at 8 p.m., gave Macron 28.1 p.c of the vote and Le Pen 23.3 p.c.

Final outcomes are anticipated later within the night.