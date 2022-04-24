Macron wins French presidential election as Le Pen concedes

French President Emmanuel Macron defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday by a snug margin, early projections by pollsters confirmed, securing a second time period and heading off what would have been a political earthquake.

French President Emmanuel Macron heads to the polling station on Sunday. Credit:AP

Not for 20 years has a French president gained a second time period.

Exit polls confirmed Macron with 58.2 per cent of the vote. Exit polls in France have traditionally confirmed correct as a result of they’re primarily based on precise poll papers moderately than verbal sampling at polling cubicles.

Cheers of pleasure erupted because the outcomes appeared on an enormous display on the Champ de Mars park on the foot of the Eiffel Tower, the place Macron supporters waved French and EU flags.