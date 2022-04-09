Macron’s campaign problem: Too much president, not enough candidate

Press play to hearken to this text

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron’s reelection marketing campaign has a giant drawback: He’s come throughout as too … presidential.

Macron is poised to return out on high within the first spherical of voting on Sunday however polls show he faces a very close race with far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a run-off two weeks later.

A victory for Le Pen can be a political earthquake for France and for Europe. Although she has tried to melt her picture and are available throughout as extra average in recent times, Le Pen and her social gathering have an extended historical past of xenophobia, Putin-friendly insurance policies and Euroskepticism.

Observers say the president is in bother as a result of he’s pursued a method that has forged him an excessive amount of as an above-the-fray father of the nation and international disaster supervisor — making an attempt to mediate within the warfare in Ukraine, for instance, moderately than interact within the tough and tumble of a conventional marketing campaign, when French voters need to hear immediately from the candidates.

“In a way, the war suited him perfectly at first: We were going to have something in a form of non-campaign, with a president who had to show himself as supervising everything, as a protective father,” mentioned Raphaël Llorca, a communications professional and creator of a guide entitled “The Macron Brand.”

“But the big mistake was to consider that this momentum would last until April,” Llorca mentioned.

The president’s refusal to take part in reside TV debates with the 11 different presidential candidates displays a method that has been seen as cynical and aloof.

Macron has taken half in some reveals on France’s major TV channels, akin to one targeted on the warfare final month. But he has shunned repeated debate invites, prompting opponents and the media to accuse him of dodging democratic competitors.

“Neither our constitution nor our customs tell us that a debate between candidates before the first round would be the rule or the right manner to confront democratic ideas,” Macron breezily declared at a information convention final month to current his marketing campaign platform.

By distinction, many specialists say, Le Pen is coming throughout as a talented communicator, who campaigned relentlessly in France’s heartlands and targeted on on a regular basis points, above all of the rising value of residing. “Le Pen did a proximity campaign, visiting a lot of small towns and villages,” mentioned Mathieu Gallard, analysis director at polling agency Ipsos. “Her trips were not very much covered by the national press but had a big echo in local media.”

“She gave an impression of proximity, which is very important for French voters,” Gallard mentioned.

She additionally began her marketing campaign seven months in the past, whereas Macron introduced his candidacy solely in March, on the final minute — simply earlier than the deadline for nominations — though it was an open secret he would run once more.

Launching the marketing campaign so late was partly because of the begin of the warfare — a lot of Macron’s time was taken up with the disaster and aides additionally believed it could look unhealthy to be electioneering at that second.

“They postponed all the campaign deadlines,” mentioned Vincent Deshayes, a director on the French media group Havas. Deshayes mentioned if Macron needed to “remain president to the end” because of the warfare, then he ought to have discovered different methods to ensure his marketing campaign was additionally advancing.

He famous Macron didn’t use his personal ministers as spokespersons a lot and appeared extra remoted than ever.

But the late begin was additionally a deliberate technique from Macron’s group, who had deliberate a “Blitzkrieg campaign” and wished the president to enter the political enviornment on the final minute within the hope of making most influence.

Macron has tried to succeed in out to voters — however he’s finished it in a means that lacks a private reference to the citizens, communications specialists say.

YouTube bother

A primary instance of his strategy is a five-part mini-series on YouTube, produced by his group. Entitled “The candidate,” the present is supposed to be an inside take a look at Macron and his world, that includes behind-the-scenes moments and emotional close-ups of a president who calls his bodyguards by their first names and his marketing campaign group members “kids.”

“I have sometimes given an image of arrogance to people,” Macron says in a single sequence. “I don’t think I am arrogant, I am very combative, a little too much sometimes.”

Llorca, creator of “The Macron brand,” mentioned the sequence was not tailor-made for a broad viewers and appeared to current Macron as a loner weighed down by the burdens of workplace.

“This show is not addressed to the French but to the Macronists,” Llorca mentioned. “We only look at a lonely Macron, with no heavyweights around him, no team but just a few advisers … He’s tired, coughing, even when he comes for the first time to his HQ, we feel a kind of atmosphere of boredom, people are in suits, grimacing … Even he seems to sense it as he says: ‘We’re going to shake up all that.”

Macron has held just one huge rally — on the big Défense Arena in Paris final Saturday, when he delivered a two-hour-long speech setting out what he noticed as his achievements from a stage that seemed like a boxing ring.

But the president didn’t land any knockout blows. What had been billed as an Obama-style occasion stuffed with razzmatazz and vitality ended up missing punch.

“This grand rally which had to be the climax [of his campaign] did not change anything,” Deshayes mentioned. “It did not deliver a message that would seal the deal.”

Two days later, polls confirmed that Le Pen was catching up with Macron, prompting his group to react. Since Monday, he has given at the least 5 interviews — a uncommon departure for a president who has a status for distrusting journalists, who usually complain about extreme message management by the Elysée and a scarcity of entry to Macron.

Deshayes mentioned Macron’s distance from the media stemmed from his expertise as a senior aide to his unpopular predecessor, François Hollande, whose shut relationship with reporters didn’t seem to do him a lot good.

“The fact that he has trouble communicating with the press comes from a trauma with Hollande,” mentioned Deshayes. “Having been at the Elysée at the time [as Hollande’s deputy chief of staff] and having witnessed a president who had continuous exchanges with journalists … at some point it made Hollande’s team’s tasks more complicated… and it encouraged Macron to lock down communication and to prefer a power-based relationship.”