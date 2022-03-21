Macron’s Twitter account raises electoral questions

PARIS — Emmanuel Macron’s campaigning workforce needs the identical guidelines to use to the French president and his rivals on Twitter, according to local media.

In mid-March, the National committee of electoral marketing campaign management asked the president’s workforce to cease utilizing Macron’s Twitter account for campaigning functions after his “letter to the French people” saying his candidacy was shared along with his eight million followers.

Now, the top of state’s camp is arguing that different presidential candidates corresponding to Valérie Pécresse, the president of the larger Paris area, and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo shouldn’t be allowed to share materials in regards to the presidential marketing campaign on their private accounts.

“None of the candidates, with the exception of ours, have implemented” the committee’s suggestions, Macron’s workforce wrote in a letter obtained by Agence France-Presse, hoping that they are going to be “applied with the same diligence by all other candidates who used their accounts.”

Macron’s marketing campaign is now not utilizing his private Twitter account, however as a substitute one other one known as “Emmanuel Macron avec vous,” which has a way more restricted viewers with about 23,100 followers to this point. The French president’s speech about his electoral program final week was broadcast on the latter.

The spat underscores how vital social media is to France’s presidential marketing campaign. It additionally exhibits how tough it’s for Macron to be each a sitting president whereas in search of re-election. He is nonetheless on observe to retain his presidency, based mostly on POLITICO’s Poll of Polls.