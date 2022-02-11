Madagascar cyclone toll rises to 111 | News24

Madagascar’s loss of life toll from Tropical Cyclone Batsirai rose to 111 on Friday, with many of the fatalities from a single district the place it levelled properties.

The nationwide catastrophe administration company BNGRC mentioned 87 folks had died in Ikongo district, close to the east coast of the Indian Ocean island.

READ | Madagascar facing humanitarian crisis as 75 000 displaced after Cyclone Batsirai, says Unicef

About 30 000 folks had been dwelling in emergency shelters after Batsirai struck final weekend, the company mentioned in an up to date truth sheet.

Aid companies are nervous about guaranteeing clear ingesting water, and have begun organising purification techniques. Water-borne ailments pose a significant well being danger after tropical storms.

Madagascar is without doubt one of the poorest international locations on the planet. Some 42% of kids endure from power malnutrition, even with out a pure catastrophe.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.